Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $175.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

