iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

