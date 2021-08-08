Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93.
DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
