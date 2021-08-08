AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.