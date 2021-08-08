Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to “Overweight”

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,177 shares of company stock worth $4,137,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

