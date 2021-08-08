Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.