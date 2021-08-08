Oppenheimer Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 7.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $2,654,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

