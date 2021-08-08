Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

