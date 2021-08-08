Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.