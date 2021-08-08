Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,225 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

