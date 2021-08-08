Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $56.58 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29.

