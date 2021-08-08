Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

