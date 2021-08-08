Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $207.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

