Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $49.60

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $433.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

