Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Yum China by 66.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.74 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.