Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 473 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

