Kryll Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,386.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $40,386.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00843759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00101528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00040116 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

