Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $33.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

