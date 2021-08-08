Presearch Reaches Market Cap of $10.67 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $10.67 million and $164,028.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00345694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

