Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $926.39 million and $112.02 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00035709 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 927,152,669 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

