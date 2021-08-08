Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0389 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $436,920.59 and approximately $871.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 84% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00843759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00101528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

