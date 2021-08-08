Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.60 and a 1 year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.