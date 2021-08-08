Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a reduce rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.40. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,543 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,129 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

