Robert W. Baird Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $115.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

