Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $132.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.22.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

