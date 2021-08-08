Susquehanna Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $54.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

SPR opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 274,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

