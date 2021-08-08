Morgan Stanley Cuts Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $40.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invitae by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

