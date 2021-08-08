Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.33.

PRU opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

