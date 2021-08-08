Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth $740,000.

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85.

