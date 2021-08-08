UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Aegis

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target lifted by Aegis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

