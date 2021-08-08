Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

