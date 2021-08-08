EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $9.04 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

