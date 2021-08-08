Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $262.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

