Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

