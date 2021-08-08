Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 237.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

HWM opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

