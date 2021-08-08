HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,507 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,075. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

