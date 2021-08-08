IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,346 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

