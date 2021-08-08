TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.