Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Eagle Materials worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.89. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

