Financial Review: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMeWorld and Alarm.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Alarm.com $618.00 million 7.27 $76.66 million $1.30 69.45

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UMeWorld and Alarm.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 3 4 1 2.75

Alarm.com has a consensus price target of $104.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Alarm.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com 13.14% 15.41% 8.88%

Summary

Alarm.com beats UMeWorld on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

