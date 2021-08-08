Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,341 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $61.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03.

