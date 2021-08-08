Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after buying an additional 354,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,485,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71.

