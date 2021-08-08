Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

