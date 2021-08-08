Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.01.

VNTR opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

