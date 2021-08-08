PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of PD opened at $42.41 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,094,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after buying an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,711,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

