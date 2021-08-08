e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock worth $2,929,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,846,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

