Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HIMX opened at $13.92 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

