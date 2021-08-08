Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.81 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
HIMX opened at $13.92 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
