Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 380.9% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.30. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.