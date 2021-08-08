Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88.

CEMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

