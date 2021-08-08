New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

